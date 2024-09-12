CCTV clip goes viral after stop and search made in Barrack Road in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed an incident captured on CCTV is being ‘reviewed’.

The CCTV clip, which shows part of a stop and search on the Barrack Road in Northampton, has been viewed more than 53,000 times on TikTok, at the time of publication.

It shows a man running away from an officer in plain clothes who then restrains him on the floor before a large police presence arrives on scene.

A person who claims to be the man in the video has also uploaded a video to TikTok in which he says he wants answers from Northamptonshire Police.

Responding to the video clip, Northamptonshire Police released a statement onto its Instagram page. A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, said: “Northamptonshire Police is aware of the online circulation of a CCTV clip which shows part of a stop search made in Barrack Road, Northampton, on August 8 this year.

“The stop was made after an individual was seen to exchange a package, which was suspected to be related to potential drugs supply offences.

“When officers approached to conduct a stop search the man ran off, resulting in a short pursuit before he was apprehended and taken to police premises for the purposes of an enhanced search.

“Following a negative search the man was released with no further action.

The incident was captured on CCTV and uploaded on TikTok where it's been viewed thousands of times

“We appreciate there may be concern around the short clip that has been shared online and are liaising with the man involved to discuss his concerns.

“The Force can confirm the incident is being reviewed internally, including assessment of officers’ body-worn video.”