Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating an incident at a shop in St James Road, Northampton, believe he may have information which could assist them.

Between 6.50pm and 7.10pm on Saturday, March 30, a member of staff from Farm Foods was assaulted after they chased after a man, who had stolen items from the store.

Once outside, the man picked up an empty bottle and smashed it before slashing the member of staff across the face causing a serious injury. The offender ran off with another person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.