CCTV appeal following theft outside Rushden gym

Police have released a CCTV image today (Thursday, April 3) of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of theft in Rushden last year.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday, November 22, outside Anytime Fitness in Church Street, Rushden.

Police are investigating after a man sold his phone and then realised after the sale that he had been given counterfeit money.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 24000731971 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.