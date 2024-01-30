Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a theft in Robinson Road, Rushden.

The incident happened between Monday, January 22, at 7pm, and Tuesday, January 23, at 6.15am, when tools and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.