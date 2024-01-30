News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal following theft from vehicle in Robinson Road, Rushden

Police say tools and a wallet were stolen
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a theft in Robinson Road, Rushden.

The incident happened between Monday, January 22, at 7pm, and Tuesday, January 23, at 6.15am, when tools and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000044579 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.