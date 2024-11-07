CCTV appeal following theft from Poundstretcher in Rushden High Street

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:02 BST
Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating shoplifting in High Street, Rushden, believe he may have information which could assist them.

At about 10.50am on Friday, August 9, a man stole items from Poundstretcher.

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the image is of a low quality however it is hoped that someone may still be able to recognise themselves or the person pictured.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image (Credit: Northants Police)placeholder image
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000590774 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

