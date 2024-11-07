CCTV appeal following theft from Poundstretcher in Rushden High Street

Do you recognise this man?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating shoplifting in High Street, Rushden, believe he may have information which could assist them.

At about 10.50am on Friday, August 9, a man stole items from Poundstretcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the image is of a low quality however it is hoped that someone may still be able to recognise themselves or the person pictured.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image (Credit: Northants Police)

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000590774 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.