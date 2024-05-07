Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an incident at a shop in Northampton Road, Wellingborough believe the three people pictured may have information which could assist them.

Between 9pm on Thursday, March 14, and 4pm on Friday, March 15, three people entered the One Stop shop and while one was aggressive towards a member of staff, the other two stole items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the three people in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Picture credit: Northants Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.