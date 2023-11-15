Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released an image of a woman who they believe may have information about a theft at Next at Rushden Lakes.

Officers believe the woman in the image, which they have released today (Wednesday), may have information which could assist with their investigation following a theft on Friday, August 25.

They are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this woman as part of their investigation

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.