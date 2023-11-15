News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal following theft at Rushden Lakes store

Police want to speak to the woman pictured
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT
Police have released an image of a woman who they believe may have information about a theft at Next at Rushden Lakes.

Officers believe the woman in the image, which they have released today (Wednesday), may have information which could assist with their investigation following a theft on Friday, August 25.

They are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this woman as part of their investigation
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000529880 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.