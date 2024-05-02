CCTV appeal following serious assault at Kettering pub
Officers investigating a serious assault at The Cordwainer pub in Cedar Road, Kettering believe the men pictured may have information which could assist them.
Between 10pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, March 9, a man in his 50s was headbutted before being pulled to another area inside of the pub, where he was kicked and punched by a group of males.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe that the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000144185 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.