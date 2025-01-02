CCTV appeal following purse theft in Corporation Street, Corby

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:44 GMT
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak following the theft of a purse from a shop in Corporation Street, Corby.

Between midday and 1.30pm on Friday, December 6, a woman made a purchase in the shop before placing her purse back in her pocket.

However, when she went to make another purchase shortly afterwards, her purse was no longer there.

A force spokesman said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.

Northants Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in this CCTV imageNorthants Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in this CCTV image
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Please quote incident number 24000726635 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

