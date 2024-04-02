Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a serious injury road traffic collision in Irthlingborough in which the driver failed to stop are appealing for help to identify the man pictured.

Police initially made an appeal for witnesses at the time of the incident, as reported by the Northants Telegraph in January 2023.

In a new appeal released today (Tuesday) with a CCTV image, a spokesman for the force said: “Shortly before 1.50am on New Year’s Day (January 1) 2023, a man in his 30s left a pub in Baker Street, Irthlingborough and fell backwards into the road and struck his head on the ground, sustaining a serious head injury.

Police have released this image as part of their investigation (Credit: Northants Police)

"However, before the man could receive medical assistance, the driver of a white van collided with the man on the ground and drove off without stopping at the scene.”

And the police spokesman added: "Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation, and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to get in touch by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000000485 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.