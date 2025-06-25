CCTV appeal following Corby burglary

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:21 BST

Police have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to following a burglary in Station Road, Corby.

The incident happened at Hunslet House on Saturday, May 24, between 9.30am and 11am, when items were stolen from the mailroom.

A force spokesman said: “The two people in the image may have information which could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Quote incident number 25000305431 when providing any information.

