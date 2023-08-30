News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal following attempted robbery of a woman in Corby

Police want to speak to the man pictured
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Police investigating the attempted robbery of a woman in Corby have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Between 12.30am and 12.45am on Friday, July 21, a woman was in Queen’s Square when an unknown man approached her and asked for money.

A police spokesman said: “He then grabbed the woman’s bag from beside her, and when she held onto it to stop him, she was dragged along the floor before falling and hitting her head on the ground.

Police want to speak to this man following an attempted robbery in CorbyPolice want to speak to this man following an attempted robbery in Corby
"The man then ran off empty handed.

"Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man pictured should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000450018.