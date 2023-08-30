CCTV appeal following attempted robbery of a woman in Corby
Police investigating the attempted robbery of a woman in Corby have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.
Between 12.30am and 12.45am on Friday, July 21, a woman was in Queen’s Square when an unknown man approached her and asked for money.
A police spokesman said: “He then grabbed the woman’s bag from beside her, and when she held onto it to stop him, she was dragged along the floor before falling and hitting her head on the ground.
"The man then ran off empty handed.
"Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man pictured should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000450018.