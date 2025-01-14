CCTV appeal following attempted burglary at Barton Seagrave home

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:48 GMT
Officers investigating an attempted residential burglary in Banbury Road, Barton Seagrave are appealing for help to identify these two people.

Between 2am and 3.30am on Friday, January 10, two people tried the rear gate and rear door handles at a property and officers would like to hear from anyone who may recognise them by their clothing.

Officers are also appealing for residents in the area to check CCTV or doorbell cameras to see whether they have captured two people trying doors or acting suspiciously near to houses or vehicles.

A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Please quote incident number 25000017306 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

