CCTV appeal following assault at Corby town centre venue

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an assault occurred inside a Corby town centre venue.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 1.55am and 3am on Sunday, September 7, a man was assaulted at the Corby Candle in New Post Office Square.

"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online or via Crimestoppers.

Please quote incident number 25000527008 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.