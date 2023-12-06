CCTV appeal following affray in Northampton during which man was threatened with a knife

The man in the image or anyone who knows him should contact police

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an affray in Balmoral Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 30, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when a man was threatened with a knife.

