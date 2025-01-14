CCTV appeal as police investigate theft in Higham Ferrers

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following a theft in Wharf Road, Higham Ferrers.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Sunday, October 20, at about 7.25pm, when a man withdrew £40 from a cash machine which was then stolen when he got distracted."

Police believe the man in the CCTV image could assist them with their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000631508 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice