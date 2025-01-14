CCTV appeal as police investigate theft in Higham Ferrers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following a theft in Wharf Road, Higham Ferrers.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Sunday, October 20, at about 7.25pm, when a man withdrew £40 from a cash machine which was then stolen when he got distracted."

Police believe the man in the CCTV image could assist them with their enquiries.

They are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000631508 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.