CCTV appeal as police investigate theft from van parked in Pope Road, Wellingborough
Between 8am and 9am on Saturday, June 22, power tools and a wallet were stolen from the van, which had been briefly left unlocked.
The wallet contained credit and debit cards, which were then used to purchase items at local shops.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000367097 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.