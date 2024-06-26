CCTV appeal as police investigate theft from van parked in Pope Road, Wellingborough

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Jun 2024, 12:36 BST
Officers investigating a theft from a van parked in Pope Road, Wellingborough believe the man pictured may have information which could assist them.

Between 8am and 9am on Saturday, June 22, power tools and a wallet were stolen from the van, which had been briefly left unlocked.

The wallet contained credit and debit cards, which were then used to purchase items at local shops.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Pic credit: Northants Police)Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Pic credit: Northants Police)
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000367097 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.