CCTV appeal as police investigate robbery at One Stop shop in Wellingborough

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

Police have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak following a robbery at a shop in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, on Saturday, March 1.

At about 9.45pm, two people accessed the staff area behind the counter of the One Stop shop and took bottles of alcohol, before pushing a member of staff and leaving without payment.

A force spokesman said: “Officers believe the two men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the men pictured is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000122189 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

