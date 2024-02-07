CCTV appeal as police investigate incident in Newton Road, Rushden
Officers investigating an incident in Rushden have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.
Police believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them following an incident in the vicinity of Newton Road, which took place between Friday, November 3 and Saturday, December 16 last year.
A police spokesman said: “If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000683333/23000773299 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.