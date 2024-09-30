CCTV from The Beeswing pub in Rockingham Road, Kettering

Police have issued an appeal for information after an assault took place in the front garden of The Beeswing pub in Kettering.

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a reported assault in Kettering last month.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened in the front garden of the pub on Saturday, August 17, between 9.10pm and 9.30pm, when a man was punched by another man, causing him to be knocked unconscious.

“The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Those coming forward should quote incident number 24000491508 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.