CCTV appeal as police investigate assault and theft at Rushden shop

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Jun 2024, 13:39 BST
Officers investigating an incident at the Co-op shop in Grangeway, Rushden believe the man pictured may have information which could assist them.

Between 6.30am and 7am on Saturday, May 18, a man assaulted a member of staff and stole a crate of Fosters lager.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000296534 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.