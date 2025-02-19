CCTV appeal after watch stolen from Barton Seagrave hotel
The CCTV image shows a man in the reception of Barton Hall, Barton Seagrave, which was burgled in the early hours of Friday, December 27, 2024. Police wish to speak to him in connection with the incident.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police.
“The incident happened on Friday, December 27, between 1.45am and 2.20am, when a watch was stolen from the hotel.”
Those with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000764904, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.