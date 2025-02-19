CCTV appeal after watch stolen from Barton Seagrave hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A watch was stolen from a hotel in Barton Seagrave, and police have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could help their investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV image shows a man in the reception of Barton Hall, Barton Seagrave, which was burgled in the early hours of Friday, December 27, 2024. Police wish to speak to him in connection with the incident.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident happened on Friday, December 27, between 1.45am and 2.20am, when a watch was stolen from the hotel.”

Those with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000764904, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.