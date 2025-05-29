CCTV appeal after up to £10,000 worth of damage caused at nature reserve near Corby Magna Park

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th May 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 20:15 BST

Police have released CCTV images of three people they wish to identify following significant damage caused to a nature reserve near Magna Park in Kettering Road, Weldon.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Monday, March 10, when four people rode motorcycles in the park, which over time has caused an estimated £5,000 to £10,000 of damage.

A spokesman for Northants Police, which released this CCTV appeal today (Thursday), said: “The people in the images, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

"Please quote incident number 25000174371 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

