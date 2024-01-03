CCTV appeal after £2,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from Kettering shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating the theft of camera equipment from a shop in Newland Street, Kettering believe he may be able to assist them.

Police have today (January 3) issued this CCTV appeal as they investigate an incident which took place between 4.40pm and 5pm on Thursday, September 28, when a man entered the Camera Box store and stole items including lenses worth more than £2,000.

Police want to speak to this man (Picture credit: Northants Police)

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.