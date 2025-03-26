CCTV appeal after Morrisons staff member assaulted in Oxford Street, Wellingborough
Between 3.40pm and 4pm, a member of staff at the Morrisons store was assaulted after they challenged a group of people as they left without paying for a quantity of alcohol.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the two men and two women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Please quote incident number 25000155350 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.