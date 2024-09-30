CCTV appeal after man’s face smashed with tile in Corby street brawl
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following an assault in Corby town centre.
The incident happened in George Street on Saturday, September 21, between 3.55pm and 4.30pm, when a fight in the street resulted in a man being hit with a tile and suffering facial injuries as a result.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000565413 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”