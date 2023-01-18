CCTV appeal after man steals meat from Rushden service station and assaults worker
Call police if you recognise this man
By Sam Wildman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 9:50am
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted after a Rushden service station employee was assaulted when they challenged a thief.
Today (January 18) police launched an appeal to track down the man after the incident in John Clark Way at about 8.30am on December 14.
A man entered the service station and stole packs of meat and when challenged he assaulted a member of staff.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.