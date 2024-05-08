CCTV appeal after man steals meat from M&S in Wellingborough
A man who shoplifted meat from the M&S Food store in London Road, Wellingborough may have been caught on CCTV.
After stuffing the unpaid for meat into a bag, he left the shop, pushing away a member of staff in order to leave.
Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for help to identify the man pictured who may have relevant information about the incident.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 1.45pm on Friday, April 19, a man entered Marks & Spencer in London Road, and went to the meat aisle before beginning to place items inside a bag.
"When he was challenged by a staff member, the man pushed them away before leaving without paying for the goods.
“Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
Call 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000228549.