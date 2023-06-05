A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police after a Corby town centre shop worker’s phone was stolen.

Today (June 5) officers have appealed for information after the incident at C. S. Jewellery on Wednesday, May 17.

At about 3.30pm a man entered the shop and placed some leaflets on top of a mobile phone which was on the counter.

Police want to speak to his man

As he picked up them up again, he took the phone and walked out.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.