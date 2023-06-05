News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal after man steals Corby shop worker's phone

Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police after a Corby town centre shop worker’s phone was stolen.

Today (June 5) officers have appealed for information after the incident at C. S. Jewellery on Wednesday, May 17.

At about 3.30pm a man entered the shop and placed some leaflets on top of a mobile phone which was on the counter.

Police want to speak to his manPolice want to speak to his man
As he picked up them up again, he took the phone and walked out.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”