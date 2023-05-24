News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal after man 'restricts boy's breathing' and spits near his feet in Higham Ferrers

Call police if you recognise the man pictured
By Sam Wildman
Published 24th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:00 BST

A boy’s breathing was restricted after he was assaulted by a man who then spat near his feet.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the assault in High Street, Higham Ferrers.

Today (May 24) police revealed the incident took place between 2.55pm and 3.20pm on March 28.

Call police if you know this man
A man grabbed a 13-year-old boy by the neck and collar, restricting his breathing briefly, before spitting near his feet.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”