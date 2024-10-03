CCTV appeal after man punched and kicked in Corporation Street attack in Corby
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an assault in Corporation Street, Corby.
The incident happened between 11.30pm on Sunday, August 18 and 1am on Monday, August 19.
Police say a man was punched and kicked multiple times during the incident.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northants Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000493438 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.