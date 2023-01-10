Police have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an assault which took place in Station Road, Desborough, last summer.

Officers have today (Tuesday) released a CCTV image as part of their investigation into the attack in which a teenage boy was knocked unconscious and sustained significant facial injuries after being assaulted by a man in a fast-food outlet between 11pm and 11.45pm on Friday, August 12.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”

Police want to speak to this man