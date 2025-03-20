CCTV appeal after indecent exposure in Keats Way, Rushden
Officers investigating an incident of indecent exposure in Keats Way, Rushden, believe he may have information which could assist them.
Between 2.15pm and 2.25pm on Monday, March 17, a man indecently exposed himself to a woman on the footpath between Wellingborough Road and Keats Way.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000155424 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.