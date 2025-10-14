CCTV appeal after house keys stolen from Corby estate agents
An envelope containing house keys was stolen from the door mat inside the estate agents in Spencer Court, Corby at about 10.45pm on Thursday, June 26.
Northamptonshire Police have today (October 14) appealed for anyone who can help identify the man in the CCTV footage to help with their investigation.
A force spokesman said: “Do you recognise this man? Police officers investigating a burglary at an estate agents in Corby town centre are appealing for help to identify him.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information as to who the man is or his whereabouts can call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000374185.