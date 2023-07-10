News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal after four people racially abused and assaulted outside Wellingborough shop

Call 101 if you recognise these people pictured on CCTV
By Sam Wildman
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

People pictured in CCTV images are wanted by police as part of an investigation into a racially-motivated assault in Wellingborough.

Today (July 10) police launched an appeal for information, two months after the incident in the early hours of Saturday, May 6.

Four people were racially abused and assaulted by two women and a man outside the Premier store in the town’s Cambridge Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the people in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 23000273283 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Police have released these images