CCTV appeal after fire door is forced to steal booze and cash from Northampton restaurant

Detectives issue CCTV image photo of person who may be able to help with enquiries

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:38 pm

Detectives are hunting a thief who used a forced open a fire to break into a Northampton restaurant at 7am.

Bottles of alcohol and cash were taken during the raid in the town centre earlier this month.

Officers have today (Monday, November 29) released a photo taken from security camera footage of a person they believe may have information about the burglary.

Police issued this CCTV image of a person they want to identify following a burglary in Northampton town centre

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers who are investigating the incident believe the person in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000672413 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.