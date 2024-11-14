CCTV appeal after electric scooter stolen from woman in Kettering town centre robbery
During the incident, the victim was grabbed by the collar and two men tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to remove her gold chain necklace.
They then stole her Ninebot electric scooter before riding off on a bicycle along Gold Street towards Tanners Lane, Kettering.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, October 28, a woman in her 40s was sat on a bench at the junction of Silver Street and Gold Street, when she was approached by two males.
“Officers believe the males in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
Those with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.