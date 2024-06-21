CCTV appeal after Corby thief steals mobility scooter from outside shop
A thief stole a mobility scooter from outside a shop in Corby’s town centre.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Corporation Street.
The theft took place on Saturday, June 15, at about 7.30am, when the mobility scooter was stolen from outside Heron Foods.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could have information which may assist the investigation so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000351436 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”