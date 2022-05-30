CCTV appeal after Corby sports centre burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary at a Corby sports centre have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Today (May 30) officers launched an appeal after the incident at Lodge Park Sports Centre in Shetland Way on Friday, April 15.

Between 9.15pm and 9.30pm the alarm was activated after two people entered the building. Nothing was stolen in the incident.

Police want to speak to this man

Now police say they want to speak to a man caught on CCTV wearing a Puma hoodie.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.