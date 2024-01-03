CCTV appeal after Corby Morrisons alleged thief squirts liquid in security guard's face
and live on Freeview channel 276
An alleged thief tried to steal from a Corby supermarket before squirting liquid in a security guard’s face when challenged.
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to as part of their investigation into an incident at Morrisons in Oakley Road.
In an appeal launched today (January 3), officers said the incident happened between 8.15am and 9.15am on Friday, November 24.
A woman attempted to leave the store without paying for items and, when challenged, became aggressive and assaulted a security guard, squirting an unknown liquid in their face.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000726530 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”