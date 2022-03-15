CCTV appeal after Corby bar worker has pint thrown over her by racist

A Corby town centre bar worker had a pint of beer thrown over her by a racist who had been refused service.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the shocking incident at the Paletto Lounge earlier this month.

The incident took place between 7pm and 7.40pm on Sunday, March 6, after a man had been refused service.

Call police if you know this man

Police said he shouted racist abuse at a bar worker before throwing a pint of beer over her.