CCTV appeal after Corby bar worker has pint thrown over her by racist
Call 101 if you recognise this man
A Corby town centre bar worker had a pint of beer thrown over her by a racist who had been refused service.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the shocking incident at the Paletto Lounge earlier this month.
The incident took place between 7pm and 7.40pm on Sunday, March 6, after a man had been refused service.
Police said he shouted racist abuse at a bar worker before throwing a pint of beer over her.
A police spokesman said: "The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so him, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."