CCTV appeal after bank card stolen from A14 services at Kettering and fraudulently used

The stolen card was later used in Coventry
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman they believe may have information regarding the theft and subsequent fraudulent use of a bank card.

Between 12.55pm and 1.40pm on Wednesday, June 7, a woman left her purse at the services on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at Kettering.

Her bank card was later fraudulently used in Coventry.

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Pic credit: Northants Police)Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Pic credit: Northants Police)
A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the woman in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for her, or anyone who may recognise her, to get in touch.

"It is believed she may have links to the Coventry area.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000348487 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.