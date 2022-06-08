CCTV appeal after attempted Corby stabbing

Two males in balaclavas tried to stab another man and slash his face in Corby after an argument in the street.

Today (June 8) police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the incident on Saturday, May 21.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was in Rockingham Road on the bridge near Decades when he was approached between 2.10pm and 2.25pm.

Police want to speak to this man

The two males who approached him were both wearing balaclavas – one was on a black e-scooter and another on a bike.

After a verbal argument the males pulled knives from their waistbands and attempted to stab the man to his body and slash his face.

A police spokesman said: “Fortunately, the man wasn’t hurt in the incident.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.