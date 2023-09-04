CCTV appeal after attack outside Corby bingo hall left man with suspected broken jaw

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted as police investigate a Corby attack which left the victim with a suspected broken jaw.

Detectives believe the man may have information about the incident, which took place in George Street outside Castle Bingo.

Today (September 4) police revealed the attack happened between 3am and 3.15am on Saturday, July 15, when a man sustained a suspected broken jaw after being assaulted by a group of three men.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “It is believed the man and his two brothers were followed by the group through Corby town centre following an altercation outside the Corby Candle pub in New Post Office Square earlier in the night.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.