Police are appealing for information to identify a woman officers would like to speak to following an incident in a Wellingborough supermarket.

On Friday, July 7, a woman entered the Sainsbury’s store in Northampton Road and at around 8.20pm was challenged by security staff after attempting to leave without paying for goods.

A police spokesman said: “The woman then assaulted the store worker while subjecting him to racist abuse, before leaving the scene before officers arrived.

"Police believe the woman pictured may have information about the incident and are asking her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch.”