CCTV: Aldi staff member assaulted during assault at Northampton supermarket

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 30th May 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 13:45 BST
Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating an incident at a supermarket in Earl Street, Northampton, believe he may have information which could assist them.Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating an incident at a supermarket in Earl Street, Northampton, believe he may have information which could assist them.
Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday, December 7, 2023, a member of staff at Aldi was assaulted during an assault inside the store and officers believe this man could help with their investigation.

Officers are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 23000752683 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.