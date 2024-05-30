CCTV: Aldi staff member assaulted during assault at Northampton supermarket
Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday, December 7, 2023, a member of staff at Aldi was assaulted during an assault inside the store and officers believe this man could help with their investigation.
Officers are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000752683 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.