Catalytic converter thieves target new vans at Kettering firm
The brand new vehicles were being kept in a secure yard
Brazen thieves stole the catalytic converters from eight brand new vehicles which were kept in a Kettering firm’s yard.
Police are investigating after the criminals raided cherry picker manufacturers Cumberland Platforms Ltd (CPL) between 2pm on September 23 and 6.15am on September 26.
The new Renault Masters were in a secure yard at the firm’s premises in Telford Way when they were targeted.
Catalytic converters, devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted, are stolen because they contain valuable metals.
CPL has been contacted for comment.
No descriptions of suspects were available from police who have appealed for witnesses and information.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious. Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 22 000 560 757 or report to us online here.
"You can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
The incident in Kettering comes after a recent study by insurance firm GoShorty found Northamptonshire had the UK’s 8th worst rate of catalytic converter thefts.
A total of 606 thefts were reported from 2020 to 2022 – a rate of 118 per 100,000 people. London (excluding the City of London) had the highest rate with 502 thefts per 100,000 people.