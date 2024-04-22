Cash stolen in Kettering burglary with nearby properties also targeted
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cash was stolen in a burglary and doors at nearby properties were also tried in a series of incidents in Kettering.
Police have launched an investigation after the incidents between 11pm on Thursday, April 18, and 4.40am the following morning.
In Cross Street a burglar gained access to a property and stole a purse, bank cards and cash.
During the time of the burglary someone was trying doors at other properties in the area and police want to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist with their investigation.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000229185 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”