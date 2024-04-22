Cash stolen in Kettering burglary with nearby properties also targeted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cash was stolen in a burglary and doors at nearby properties were also tried in a series of incidents in Kettering.

Police have launched an investigation after the incidents between 11pm on Thursday, April 18, and 4.40am the following morning.

In Cross Street a burglar gained access to a property and stole a purse, bank cards and cash.

During the time of the burglary someone was trying doors at other properties in the area and police want to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.