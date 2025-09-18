Cash and jewellery stolen in Barton Seagrave burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bowland Drive in Barton Seagrave.

The incident happened between 6.10pm and 8.25pm on Tuesday, September 16 when the unknown offender/s broken into a property and once inside, stole cash and jewellery.

A spokesman for the force said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Please quote incident number 25000546815 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”