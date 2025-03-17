Cartier watch and jewellery stolen from Kettering home as police appeal for witnesses

A valuable watch and gold jewellery was stolen from a home in Carriage Drive, Kettering on March 11.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident take place in Kettering between 2.45pm and 11.10pm on Tuesday, March 11.

At that time the offender/s, currently unknown to police, forced a rear window open and once inside, stole gold jewellery and a Cartier watch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000143540 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”